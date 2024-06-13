Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $104,140.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $104,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,046.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $54.04 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

