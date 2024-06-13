CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 584,884 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 3.7% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CSX worth $126,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in CSX by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 8,228,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,880,854. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.