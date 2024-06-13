Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Down 6.8%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 35,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 473,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Cryoport Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $521.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,908 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 298.2% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,656,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after buying an additional 1,989,598 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 487.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,393,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cryoport by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 378,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

