Cronos Hits Market Capitalization of $2.73 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $10.20 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00047659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

