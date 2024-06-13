Critical Review: Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Flushing Financial pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $424.07 million 0.85 $28.66 million $1.00 12.43 Lakeland Bancorp $516.18 million 1.70 $84.74 million $1.28 10.49

This table compares Flushing Financial and Lakeland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Flushing Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 6.81% 4.31% 0.34% Lakeland Bancorp 16.00% 7.34% 0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flushing Financial and Lakeland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lakeland Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Flushing Financial presently has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.02%. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.15, suggesting a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Flushing Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than Lakeland Bancorp.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats Flushing Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. It operates full-service banking offices in Queens, Nassau, Suffolk, Kings, and New York counties, New York; and an internet branch under the iGObanking and BankPurely brands. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements. In addition, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, online banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. Further, the company offers investment advisory services; life insurance products; and non-deposit products, such as securities brokerage services, including mutual funds, variable annuities, and insurance. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

