Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Trading Down 2.4%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 1,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 16,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Crescita Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

