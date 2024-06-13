Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BASE. Guggenheim increased their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Couchbase has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a market cap of $937.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $29,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,906.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $29,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,200. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 13.9% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 21.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 33,754 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

