Contrasting Nexalin Technology (NXL) & Its Competitors

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) is one of 76 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nexalin Technology to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexalin Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $110,000.00 -$4.65 million -0.95 Nexalin Technology Competitors $987.38 million $82.19 million -7.22

Nexalin Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology. Nexalin Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.13, indicating that its stock price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology’s rivals have a beta of 12.49, indicating that their average stock price is 1,149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,088.12% -154.84% -122.94% Nexalin Technology Competitors -152.14% -47.47% -5.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nexalin Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexalin Technology Competitors 248 766 2027 101 2.63

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 22.93%. Given Nexalin Technology’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nexalin Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nexalin Technology rivals beat Nexalin Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

