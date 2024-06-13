Contrasting Lazydays (GORV) & Its Competitors

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lazydays to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lazydays and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.06 billion -$110.27 million -0.34 Lazydays Competitors $9.56 billion $263.35 million -10.54

Lazydays’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays Competitors 237 1214 1717 54 2.49

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lazydays and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential downside of 1.93%. Given Lazydays’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Lazydays has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ competitors have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Lazydays Competitors -3.02% -45.75% -5.37%

Summary

Lazydays beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

