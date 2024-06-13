Contrasting Bitcoin Depot (BTM) and Its Competitors

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is one of 107 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bitcoin Depot to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot’s rivals have a beta of 5.27, suggesting that their average share price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bitcoin Depot and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bitcoin Depot Competitors 438 1636 2487 81 2.48

Earnings and Valuation

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 162.82%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million -$26.10 million -1.04 Bitcoin Depot Competitors $2.98 billion $385.89 million 4.55

Bitcoin Depot’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -4.28% -442.02% -35.10% Bitcoin Depot Competitors -90.81% -132.32% -20.93%

Summary

Bitcoin Depot rivals beat Bitcoin Depot on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

