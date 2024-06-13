ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lowered by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 36,797 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $245,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 460.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.89. 5,919,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average is $117.69. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

