Concentric Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,000. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 62,976 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,774,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.40. 1,482,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $52.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1896 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

