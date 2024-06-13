Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 752 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.72. 197,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,694. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.