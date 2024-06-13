Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 655 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,325. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.84. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

