Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,903 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 0.7 %

HPQ stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,337,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,100. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.