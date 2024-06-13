Concentric Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 136,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $460,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,051,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264,103. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

