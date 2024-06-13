Concentric Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Union Pacific by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,697. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $194.60 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.