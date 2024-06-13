Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.9% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.68. 4,045,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,917. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.