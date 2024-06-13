Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

USB traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,975,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.