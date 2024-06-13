Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 615.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of PSA traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $275.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.04. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

