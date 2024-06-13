Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $490,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $179.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,572,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,420,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

