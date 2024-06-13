Concentric Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $201.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.