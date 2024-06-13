Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHCI. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.44. 2,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,065. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $63.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 17.61%.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

