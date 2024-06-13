Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $438.28 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Compound has a total market cap of $438.28 million and $34.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $52.44 or 0.00077437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,309 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,308.54827026 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.62289562 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 499 active market(s) with $38,737,710.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

