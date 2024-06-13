Compass Group LLC Acquires 773,180 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Compass Group LLC increased its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,180 shares during the quarter. NU comprises about 6.8% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $17,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in NU by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. 22,094,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,340,820. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

