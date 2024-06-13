Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,043,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,633,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 126,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 71,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.38. 40,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 588.24%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider Larry L. Enterline bought 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $184,030.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at $736,975.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CODI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

