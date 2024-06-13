Comparing Globant (NYSE:GLOB) & Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Urgent.ly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.62% 11.60% 8.11% Urgent.ly 45.36% N/A -91.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globant and Urgent.ly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 1 5 12 0 2.61 Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Globant presently has a consensus target price of $217.94, suggesting a potential upside of 35.43%. Urgent.ly has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.38%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than Globant.

91.6% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globant and Urgent.ly’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $2.10 billion 3.31 $158.54 million $3.81 42.24 Urgent.ly $175.17 million 0.14 $74.73 million N/A N/A

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Urgent.ly.

Summary

Globant beats Urgent.ly on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions. Further, the company provides e-commerce, conversational interfaces, design, digital marketing, and digital product delivery services. Additionally, it operates Augoor, an AI-powered platform; MagnifAI, an AI-powered solution for software quality assurance; StarMeUp, a science-based AI platform; WaaSabi, a finance platform; Walmeric, a lead-to-revenue management platform; GeneXus, a suit of AI development tools; Navigate for process optimization powerhouse; BeHealthy, a white-label platform; and FluentLab, an AI conversational and engagement solution. The company offers its services to various industries, including media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

