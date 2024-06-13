Comerica Bank Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $57,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 28,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,858,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,562. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.