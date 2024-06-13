Comerica Bank Buys 24,330 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,330 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,086. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $500.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

