Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Down 0.7%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.31 and last traded at $37.56. Approximately 2,049,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,116,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

