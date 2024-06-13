Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Cap of $166.22 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $166.22 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000149 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,777,665 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

