Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 1,879,412 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,558,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879,412 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 0.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 3.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $419,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 238,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,021,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,949. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

