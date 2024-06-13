Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 776,121 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,121 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 16.56% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $268,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $2,984,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,297,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,562,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,316,000 after purchasing an additional 118,807 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AKR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,191. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 213.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $128,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

