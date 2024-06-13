Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $47.02 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $47,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $167.30. 360,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,342. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

