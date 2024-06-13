Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $4.08 Billion Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,598,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,773,976 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 8.3% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,079,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.79. 4,647,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

