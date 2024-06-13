Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $2.09 Billion Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 4.2% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 2.76% of Equinix worth $2,087,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mango Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $12,886,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $14,221,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $761.45. 446,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,857. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $757.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $804.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.