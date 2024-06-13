Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.42% of DTE Energy worth $95,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after buying an additional 399,646 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in DTE Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,314,000 after purchasing an additional 137,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,923,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.64. The stock had a trading volume of 999,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,631. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DTE

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.