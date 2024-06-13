Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,591,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,562 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of PG&E worth $118,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

PG&E Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PCG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. 8,823,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,701,417. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

