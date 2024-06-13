Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.29 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Humana comprises 0.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $23,782,000. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $11,833,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HUM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $352.38. 1,042,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,250. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

