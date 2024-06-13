Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up 2.9% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of United Airlines worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $41,114,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 23.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after purchasing an additional 885,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 600,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 412,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,587,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

