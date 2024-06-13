Coatue Management LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,946,000. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Synopsys at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 641,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $10.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $590.89. 689,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,843. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $557.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.40. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.87 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

