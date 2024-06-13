Coatue Management LLC Sells 324,911 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324,911 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $30,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.05.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.70. 584,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.73.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

