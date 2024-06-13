Coatue Management LLC Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.0% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $234,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,571,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $238.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $196.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

