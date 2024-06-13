Coatue Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Coatue Management LLC trimmed its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,790 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PDD worth $108,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in PDD by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of PDD by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.00. 7,265,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,981,376. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.