Coatue Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Coatue Management LLC cut its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 537,556 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.33% of NovoCure worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,543,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 807.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 548,852 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 408,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 521,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 945,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,839. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $47.79.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

