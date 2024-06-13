Coatue Management LLC Boosts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 285.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553,432 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $59,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,376,560 shares of company stock valued at $240,032,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. 38,471,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,206,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 198.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.