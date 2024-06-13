Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $594,797.28 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $594,797.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,102,409 shares in the company, valued at $82,107,422.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,994 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $581,883.26.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $2,196,364.70.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $701,844.78.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $892,937.40.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,029 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $725,741.31.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,154 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $4,166,812.98.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $751,553.55.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $1,000,898.88.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $757,597.44.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.0 %

NET stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.94. 2,206,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,036. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $37,740,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.70.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

