Clearfield Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,000. Hasbro accounts for 3.6% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.31. 1,479,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,467. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

