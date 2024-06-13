Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,924,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,800,000 after acquiring an additional 596,625 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 177.7% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $82,405,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 21,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,431,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,419,730. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

