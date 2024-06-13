Clear Street Markets LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 0.4% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,085,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 685,385 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 190,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 67,756 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,567,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after buying an additional 160,341 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 642,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,348,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,003,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

